ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists

Adeayo Adebiyi

Since Amapiano made its way into Afrobeats soundscape, it has become the leading genre that has delivered multiple hits. This is a ranking of the top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian musicians.

Asake, Lojay, Mohbad, Davido
Asake, Lojay, Mohbad, Davido

Its syncopated breakbeats, snares, and speaker rattling kicks, combined with signature Afrobeats log drum make Amapiano an elastic attention-grabbing genre. In Afrobeats, Amapiano has dominated the mainstream as Nigerian artists quickly attained the position of the chief exporter of the South African-acquired genre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

10. 'Hallelu' by Masterkraft feat Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

This single found immediate success on the streets which quickly spilled into the charts. Masterkraft left very little to be desired with his brilliant production while Bella delivered one of his best hooks yet and Zlatan elevated the record by laying a quality verse.

9. 'Highway' by DJ Kaywise feat Phyno

This song dominated 2021 as it spent consecutive weeks in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 50 (now top 100). Phyno's versatility was on full display as he wowed listeners through his smooth line and catchy lyrics that combined for a hit song.

8. 'Of Lagos' by Mayorkun

Credited as one of the earliest Amapiano records by a Nigerian artist, Mayorkun's sticky lines, easy delivery, and infectious melody made the song a listeners' favorite. It's also credited for bringing the Amapiano record to the mainstream.

7. 'Ko Por Ke' by Rexxie feat Mohbad

This is an incredible dance record from a super producer who is skilled in delivering hit songs. Rexxie's 'KPK' quickly became a slang that engulfed the street and pop culture while also serving as a party-starting record whose success was evident in its enduring run on the charts.

6. 'Kilofeshe' by Zinoleesky

No Nigerian artist is more synonymous with Amapiano than Zinoleesky who has used the sound to deliver multiple hits. 'Kilofeshe' is a smooth record that packs appeal that drives the genre. Zinoleesky's street lines blend with his laid-back lyrics for a smooth record.

5. 'Palazzo' by Spinall feat Asake

One of the defining tracks of his 2022 unprecedented run of hits, 'Palazzo' spread like a virus infecting everyone in sight. From Asake's pop-rap delivery to the stunning lyrics that had listeners gleefully learning them, 'Palazzo' is one of the biggest Amapiano songs by a Nigerian artist.

4. 'Omo Ope' by Asake feat Olamide

This single launched Asake into mainstream success and kicked off an unprecedented run of hit songs. The melody, delivery, and flawless production make it a top-class composition that stands tall in the list of Amapiano songs by Nigerian acts.

3. 'Champion Sound' by Davido feat Focalistic

While this incredible record didn't enjoy as much success as it probably deserves, its quality and sophistication are indubitable. The scanty lyrics, electrifying delivery, infectious melody, and impeccable drums make it one of Nigeria's finest Amapiano songs.

2. 'Monalisa' by Sarz & Lojay

This is an example of a perfect song whose enduring commercial success matches its street popularity. A combination of the ace producer Sarz and singing sensation Lojay. 'Monalisa' is a fantastic record that perfectly combines simple and easily digestible elements.

1. 'Sungba' by Asake

One of the best performing Afrobeats records of 2022, 'Sungba' and the Burna Boy remix showcases the heights Amapiano can reach in Afrobeats when deployed by supremely talented artists. This club banger dominated the streets, streaming platforms the radio, and the charts as it stamped Asake's superstar status.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

D'banj, Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Rema

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, AKA

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show