Pulse Music Desk has put together a list of the top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists (lead). This list considers the impact, quality, and success of the songs.

10. 'Hallelu' by Masterkraft feat Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

This single found immediate success on the streets which quickly spilled into the charts. Masterkraft left very little to be desired with his brilliant production while Bella delivered one of his best hooks yet and Zlatan elevated the record by laying a quality verse.

9. 'Highway' by DJ Kaywise feat Phyno

This song dominated 2021 as it spent consecutive weeks in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 50 (now top 100). Phyno's versatility was on full display as he wowed listeners through his smooth line and catchy lyrics that combined for a hit song.

8. 'Of Lagos' by Mayorkun

Credited as one of the earliest Amapiano records by a Nigerian artist, Mayorkun's sticky lines, easy delivery, and infectious melody made the song a listeners' favorite. It's also credited for bringing the Amapiano record to the mainstream.

7. 'Ko Por Ke' by Rexxie feat Mohbad

This is an incredible dance record from a super producer who is skilled in delivering hit songs. Rexxie's 'KPK' quickly became a slang that engulfed the street and pop culture while also serving as a party-starting record whose success was evident in its enduring run on the charts.

6. 'Kilofeshe' by Zinoleesky

No Nigerian artist is more synonymous with Amapiano than Zinoleesky who has used the sound to deliver multiple hits. 'Kilofeshe' is a smooth record that packs appeal that drives the genre. Zinoleesky's street lines blend with his laid-back lyrics for a smooth record.

5. 'Palazzo' by Spinall feat Asake

One of the defining tracks of his 2022 unprecedented run of hits, 'Palazzo' spread like a virus infecting everyone in sight. From Asake's pop-rap delivery to the stunning lyrics that had listeners gleefully learning them, 'Palazzo' is one of the biggest Amapiano songs by a Nigerian artist.

4. 'Omo Ope' by Asake feat Olamide

This single launched Asake into mainstream success and kicked off an unprecedented run of hit songs. The melody, delivery, and flawless production make it a top-class composition that stands tall in the list of Amapiano songs by Nigerian acts.

3. 'Champion Sound' by Davido feat Focalistic

While this incredible record didn't enjoy as much success as it probably deserves, its quality and sophistication are indubitable. The scanty lyrics, electrifying delivery, infectious melody, and impeccable drums make it one of Nigeria's finest Amapiano songs.

2. 'Monalisa' by Sarz & Lojay

This is an example of a perfect song whose enduring commercial success matches its street popularity. A combination of the ace producer Sarz and singing sensation Lojay. 'Monalisa' is a fantastic record that perfectly combines simple and easily digestible elements.

1. 'Sungba' by Asake