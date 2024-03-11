ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy says she wanted to reject Ryan Taylor's marriage proposal

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She got engaged to him on November 19, 2022.

tDJ Cuppy acknowledges that the year 2023 was a rough year for her.
On International Women's Day, the famous DJ sat with women at a conference organised by NGO, The Prince's Trust, where she emphasised the need for women to be comfortable saying no.

"Let me be honest with you guys, one of the things I have learnt is saying no. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I did not say no. I did not say no to opportunities that I should have said no to. I didn't say no to a fiancé I should have said no to," she said.

Using herself as an example, she also encouraged the women present to take things slowly to prevent burnout.

"I didn't say no to taking things on. I was on the BBC, then I was on the Morning Breakfast Show, then I was DJing, then I was planning a wedding. Then I was at Oxford University and I burnt myself out. None of us are any good to ourselves or other people when we're burnt out. So we have to deal with that guilt that comes with saying no. It's okay to say no," Cuppy said.

Back in December 2022, the disk jockey took the internet by storm when she announced her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor, whom she had met only 25 days prior. According to her, they met at the Gumball 3000 Driving Rally in Dubai, and the connection was instant.

Dj Cuppy and her ex Taylor Ryan [instagram/Cuppymusic]
Dj Cuppy and her ex Taylor Ryan [instagram/Cuppymusic] Pulse Nigeria

At the time, the news of her engagement to the boxer sparked controversies on social media because it was speculated that Taylor had been seen with another woman the week before. However, she seemed unfazed by the rumours and stated that she didn't want a "perfect love story" because it was "cliche."

In July 2023, the pair unfollowed each other on social media, after which Cuppy confirmed that she was single.

