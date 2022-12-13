ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy officially announces engagement to Ryan Taylor, despite rumors that he is seeing another woman

Babatunde Lawal

Rumors of the Otedola empire heiress' engagement to the British boxer and Youtuber first surfaced on the internet on November 20, 2022.

Disc jockey DJ Cuppy has officially announced her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

This is coming weeks after the news already stormed the internet, as seen in a video that surfaced on social media.

Cuppy has been mute about the engagement news since it got widely reported, but yesterday, December 12, the disc jockey took to her Instagram page to announce that she's officially engaged.

While announcing her engagement, Cuppy revealed that she only met her boo 25 days ago.

According to her, they met at the Gumball 3000 driving rally in Dubai, and the connection was instant.

Describing him as the love of her life, she stated that sometimes one falls for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time.

She wrote: “I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason.I love you deep @RyanTaylor.”

This revelation sparked outrage on social media because it came at a time when DJ Cuppy's fiancée, Taylor, was rumored to be seeing another woman just weeks before their engagement.

Social media users have dug up video evidence of the boxer being involved with another woman, Fiona Michelle, around the same time of his engagement to Cuppy.

Fiona had posted a TikTok video in November with a mystery man whose tattoos are said to match those of Taylor.

Reacting to the rumors, the DJ wrote: "who wants that perfect love story anyway? Cliché"

