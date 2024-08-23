DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

On August 23, 2024, Cuppy took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her recent water baptism at the Holy Trinity church in Brompton, UK, reflecting on her re-dedication.

In her caption, she wrote, "This summer, I made THE best decision of my life— to fully dedicate my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace 🕊️✝️ The way to live is actually to die…"

Cuppy acknowledged that, while she remains DJ Cuppy, her recent spiritual journey has added a new dimension to her life.

She added, "Of course, I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment, has a deeper meaning. I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose-driven life."

"Each day, I’m learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation 🤍🛐 #GodsVeryOwn," She concluded, expressing her joy and transformation.

DJ Cuppy's milestone was welcomed with widespread joy and support from her followers, fans and even celebrities.

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode commented, "May you never lose you light, may you never lose your wonder, may God hold your hand every step of the way and may the Holy Spirit guide you into all truth! I’m so happy for you."

