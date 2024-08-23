ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that she is still DJ Cuppy, just with a different purpose in life.

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

Recommended articles

On August 23, 2024, Cuppy took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her recent water baptism at the Holy Trinity church in Brompton, UK, reflecting on her re-dedication.

In her caption, she wrote, "This summer, I made THE best decision of my life— to fully dedicate my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace 🕊️✝️ The way to live is actually to die…"

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuppy acknowledged that, while she remains DJ Cuppy, her recent spiritual journey has added a new dimension to her life.

She added, "Of course, I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment, has a deeper meaning. I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose-driven life."

"Each day, I’m learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation 🤍🛐 #GodsVeryOwn," She concluded, expressing her joy and transformation.

DJ Cuppy's milestone was welcomed with widespread joy and support from her followers, fans and even celebrities.

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode commented, "May you never lose you light, may you never lose your wonder, may God hold your hand every step of the way and may the Holy Spirit guide you into all truth! I’m so happy for you."

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is so so good. I’m sooooo happy for you and so proud of you Cuppy🥹. May you keep growing in the wisdom and revelation of Him," another comment read.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake makes history as he reaches 50 entries on the Billboard Afrobeats chart

Asake makes history as he reaches 50 entries on the Billboard Afrobeats chart

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Watch the moment Omah Lay experiences first earthquake

Watch the moment Omah Lay experiences first earthquake

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges that men do body modifications all the time

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges that men do body modifications all the time

Omah Lay says he had to record a new album after his sound was stolen

Omah Lay says he had to record a new album after his sound was stolen

Olajiide solidifies his status as Aaske protégé with latest single 'No Story'

Olajiide solidifies his status as Aaske protégé with latest single 'No Story'

Singer Omah Lay says growing up in Nigeria makes one strong and unique

Singer Omah Lay says growing up in Nigeria makes one strong and unique

9 unforgettable projects that soundtracked the 2020 lockdown

9 unforgettable projects that soundtracked the 2020 lockdown

Not Every Movie is Cinema-Worthy, Says Kunle Remi

Not Every Movie is Cinema-Worthy, Says Kunle Remi

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars