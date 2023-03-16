DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford

The daughter of a billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, trended on social media yesterday, March 15, when she debuted a new look with a black hairdo.

Taking to Instagram today, March 16, to reveal her recent accomplishment, the "Gelato" crooner revealed that this was her third degree, even though she didn't state what she got the master's degree in.

"I'm a Third Degree Heater. Oxford University MSc done!!!," she wrote as she shared pictures from her big day.