DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford

Babatunde Lawal

This would be her third master’s degree, as she bagged one in music business from New York University in 2015 and another in African studies from the University of Oxford.

The daughter of a billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, trended on social media yesterday, March 15, when she debuted a new look with a black hairdo.

Taking to Instagram today, March 16, to reveal her recent accomplishment, the "Gelato" crooner revealed that this was her third degree, even though she didn't state what she got the master's degree in.

"I'm a Third Degree Heater. Oxford University MSc done!!!," she wrote as she shared pictures from her big day.

In addition to the latest degree, the pink-loving DJ has previously gotten a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London, in 2014, a master’s degree in music business, which she got from New York University in 2015, and her master's degree in African Studies in 2022.

