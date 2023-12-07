ADVERTISEMENT
Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He denies all the allegations that have continued to come up.

Sean Diddy Combs now has four different sexual assault lawsuits against him in 3 weeks
Sean "Diddy" Combs now has four different sexual assault lawsuits against him in 3 weeks [REUTERS/Lucas Jackson]

Aggravated, he took to his Instagram page to debunk all the allegations, emphasizing that the women involved were simply looking to be paid off.

“Enough is enough. For the past couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to destroy my reputation and legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear—I didn’t do any of the things being alleged. And I will fight for my name, family, and for the truth,” the post read.

Diddy's post vowing to prove his innocence
Diddy's post vowing to prove his innocence
This comes after a sensational new lawsuit filed on Wednesday, claiming that in 2003, a 17-year-old girl named Jane Doe was 'gang raped' inside Diddy's recording studio in Manhattan by the rapper, his friend Harve Pierre, and an unidentified third man. She also alleged that she had been trafficked across state lines and given "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" by them. She also claimed the men raped her in a restroom at Daddy's House Recording Studio while she was a high school student and Combs was thirty-four years old.

Diddy and the Plaintiff 17 years ago
Diddy and the Plaintiff 17 years ago

This lawsuit is the fourth to accuse Combs of sexual assault in three weeks, and it all began with Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie on November 17, 2023. The singer alleged that she was raped by Diddy towards the end of their 10-year on and off relationship. She also alleged that the rapper used to coerce her to have sex with male prostitutes while he recorded the act. The lawsuit was so explosive and detailed that it led to a social media uproar; however, Diddy denied all her claims. Then in an interesting turn of events, Diddy settled Cassie out of court and paid her the $30 million in damages requested the very next day.

The first page of Cassie's lawsuit
The first page of Cassie's lawsuit

Since then, more women have come out with claims, accusing him of sexual assault, and now Diddy has had it and vows to clear his name.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

