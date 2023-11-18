ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has opted to pay her $30 million to settle out of court.

Cassie and Diddy dated on and off between 2007 and 2018, and within that time Cassie alleged that he raped and abused her.
Cassie and Diddy dated on and off between 2007 and 2018, and within that time Cassie alleged that he raped and abused her.

Recommended articles

The two resolved their case amicably less than 24 hours after the $30 million bombshell suit was filed. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, disclosed this in a statement provided to the New York Times on Friday evening.

I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said.

The first page of Cassie's lawsuit [The Shade Room]
The first page of Cassie's lawsuit [The Shade Room] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, also provided a statement to the news outlet announcing that they decided to settle their case out of court. The rapper went on to wish her well.

His statement read, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

In her very public case filed yesterday, Cassie alleged that her relationship with the rapper was riddled with physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Their on-and-off relationship lasted for a decade, and she revealed that within those years she was forced to participate in sexual encounters with male prostitutes, as Diddy watched, masturbated, and recorded videos.

According to the suit, he called these events "freak-offs.” Additionally, she stated that every time she tried to leave the relationship, he would find her and threaten her. Their relationship came to an end in 2018, and according to Cassie's suit, Diddy broke into her house and raped her.

Now, despite the fact that Diddy's attorney denied all the claims that she made, calling her attempts a cash-grab, the rapper has chosen to pay her the $30 million she demanded for damages.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBNaija' star Angel shares her opinion on the dangers of plastic surgery

'BBNaija' star Angel shares her opinion on the dangers of plastic surgery

Older women are just as sexually active as younger women - Joke Silva

Older women are just as sexually active as younger women - Joke Silva

Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court

Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

Johnny Drille met his wife in 2018 and they secretly got married in 2022 [Instagram/DonJazzy]

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

BBNaija's Doyin is glad that the creams did not work [The Nigerian Voice]

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin