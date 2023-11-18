Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court

The two resolved their case amicably less than 24 hours after the $30 million bombshell suit was filed. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, disclosed this in a statement provided to the New York Times on Friday evening.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, also provided a statement to the news outlet announcing that they decided to settle their case out of court. The rapper went on to wish her well.

His statement read, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

In her very public case filed yesterday, Cassie alleged that her relationship with the rapper was riddled with physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Their on-and-off relationship lasted for a decade, and she revealed that within those years she was forced to participate in sexual encounters with male prostitutes, as Diddy watched, masturbated, and recorded videos.

According to the suit, he called these events "freak-offs.” Additionally, she stated that every time she tried to leave the relationship, he would find her and threaten her. Their relationship came to an end in 2018, and according to Cassie's suit, Diddy broke into her house and raped her.