Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

Babatunde Lawal

Labour Party's Thaddeus Attah defeated PDP's candidate Banky W with 24,075 votes to 18,666 votes.

Banky W, Deyemi, Attah

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has penned an open letter to Eti-Osa Honourable-Elect, Thaddeus Attah after he defeated Nollywood star, singer, and politician Banky W.

Deyemi stated in the lengthy letter that he voted for Banky W because he thought he would have been the ideal person for the job, and emphasised his reservations and concerns about the prevalence of herd mentality, cyberbullying, and tribalism on all sides of the voting process.

After congratulating him on his success, he asked the honorable-elect what his plans are for Eti-Osa because, despite doing extensive research on him, he had not discovered anything about them.

The actor extended an open invitation to him to participate in a live Instagram conversation with him in order to address issues and answer queries.

"I’ll like to use this opportunity to congratulate you, Mr. Thaddeus Attah @jt.atta of the Labour Party(LP), as the winner of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. Before I go ahead with what I will like to say, I will like to fully disclose that I voted for Mr. Bankole Wellington of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as I honestly thought he would have been the best candidate for the job. I do have immense faith in our discernment as a people to elect the right candidate, however I am also quite worried about the role tribal sentiments, cyberbullying and herd mentality on all sides has played in our electoral process. That being said, I am a firm believer in democracy and I would want nothing more than for the people’s wish to prevail so once again I congratulate you Sir.

Mr Attah, same as with a lot of Lagosians, I only first heard of you when you were announced the winner a few days ago. Since that time I have made a significant effort to find out as much as possible about our newly elected federal HOR candidate. To my surprise, my quest for answers left me even more puzzled as to who you really are as well as what your qualifications, past precedents and plans are for the people of Eti-Osa. With little or no online presence, and for someone that overthrew both an incumbent and a public figure, I am yet to find any indications of your campaign manifesto. It would therefore be a great pleasure if you Sir will do me the honour of accepting an invitation to join me online for a live Instagram conversation this weekend to address concerns and respond to questions many others like myself may have.

Finally, without seeking to influence or enforce any candidate on anyone, I will like to use this medium to urge all well-meaning, progressive Lagosians ahead of the March 11 elections to find their own individual voice such that when we head to the polls we ensure the person we are voting for reflects our collective want for great leadership and our desire for excellent governance. I look forward to a lively discourse.

Your constituent,

Deyemi Okanlawon."

While many people think the actor's concerns are valid, many are criticising him. The message has been labelled condescending by many.

Some also think that Okanlawon is only "being emotional" because his colleague lost in a "free and fair election."

Attah is yet to respond.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

