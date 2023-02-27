The announcement was made on Sunday at the Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School's Collation Center in Marwa, Lekki 1. INEC Returning Officer Prof Funmilayo Odukoya.
Banky W, Obanikoro lose Eti-Osa Reps seat to Labour Party
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr. Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party has been elected to the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.
Attah received 24,075 votes, defeating PDP candidate Mr. Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) with 18,666 votes and APC candidate Mr. Babajide Obanikoro with 16,901 votes.
According to her, the New Nigeria Peoples Party's Azeez Kabirat received 414 votes, the Social Democratic Party's Olasunkanmi Ololade received 207 votes, and the African Democratic Congress' Oladehin Olufemi received 1,422 votes.
