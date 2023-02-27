ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Banky W, Obanikoro lose Eti-Osa Reps seat to Labour Party

Onyema Courage

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr. Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party has been elected to the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Banky W
Banky W

The announcement was made on Sunday at the Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School's Collation Center in Marwa, Lekki 1. INEC Returning Officer Prof Funmilayo Odukoya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Attah received 24,075 votes, defeating PDP candidate Mr. Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) with 18,666 votes and APC candidate Mr. Babajide Obanikoro with 16,901 votes.

According to her, the New Nigeria Peoples Party's Azeez Kabirat received 414 votes, the Social Democratic Party's Olasunkanmi Ololade received 207 votes, and the African Democratic Congress' Oladehin Olufemi received 1,422 votes.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu