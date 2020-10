Nigerian singer Davido's fiancee Chioma Avril has gotten a tattoo of their son, Ifeanyi's name on her hand.

The celebrity chef took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 25, 2020, where she shared her new tattoo.

The couple's son turned one a few days ago.

The 27-year-old singer welcomed his son with Chioma back in October 20, 2019.

The couple got engaged in 2019.

David has two other children, Imade and Hailey from previous relationships