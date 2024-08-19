See the moment Davido's father donates ₦1 billion to Cherubim and Seraphim Church

On August 18, 2024, the Adeleke family attended the thanksgiving service in Lagos State to celebrate the life of Nnena Esther Adeleke, who was the founder of a C&S church in Ede, Osun State. During her lifetime, she held the esteemed title of Senior Mother-in-Israel within the church, a position that her daughter, Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, now fills.

The service was attended by notable figures like the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Davido.

In the trending video, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke said, “On behalf of our late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs. Esther Adeleke, we want to contribute to the centenary endowment fund, the sum of N1 billion."

After his pronouncement, the crowd erupted in loud cheers, music was played and another video showed Governor Ademola Adeleke dancing in his usual fashion.

The tremendous donation by the Adeleke family shook social media, leading to various reactions.

"This just happened a few minutes ago at the Cherubim and Seraph Church Surulere! Omo money na water," a shocked X user commented.

Another X user wrote, "Even the camera shake, I open mouth. I don watch this video more than thrice. Omo."

Some social media users also expressed their disapproval of the donation to the church, noting that there are more pressing issues.

"Bro is this the best thing? See Osun state ffs Donating money to churches is not the best thing," an X user wrote.