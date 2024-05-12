ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo also commended Adeleke on his developmental programmes in Osun.

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recommended articles

Obasanjo made the remark at the inauguration of a VIP lodge in Osun Government House, on Sunday in Osogbo.

He, however, told Adeleke, who is usually referred to as the “dancing governor,” to focus on governing the state and do so with honesty and integrity.

“You remember that at one time I phoned you; I told you I didn’t have problems with your dancing. I said, ‘Don’t leave dancing, but as you are dancing, ensure you are working’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people once despised you as just a dancer, but I said only happy people dance; you are my dancing partner.

“You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people, and with your God.

“You have to be a man of character. Let people say ‘when he sees an opportunity to dance, he will dance, but he is a man of integrity, he is honest, and works hard. It is very important.

“Anywhere we meet, we would dance and rejoice, if anybody wants to abuse us, they should go ahead,” he said.

Obasanjo also commended Adeleke on his developmental programmes in Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, what he heard and saw since his arrival in the state was a testimony to the good work the governor was doing.

“You are working on roads, don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provision for the people to have jobs, the state will work.

“Many Yoruba people want to work, but what is impeding that is the road to ply.

“When we provide wherewithal for them, they would work. I will plead with you to continue with that.

“You said government is a continuum and that all the abandoned projects are being completed. God will make it good for you,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Adeleke said that his administration would continue to ensure that laudable projects were completed for the common use of the people.

The governor, who noted that the VIP lodge was started by the APC government, said that he completed it due to his belief that public infrastructure should not be politicised.

“We assure all lovers of good governance that our administration is passionate about delivering on quality pro-people policies for the benefit of all residents of the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu applauds Prince Harry for rehabilitating Nigeria's serving and fallen heroes

Sanwo-Olu applauds Prince Harry for rehabilitating Nigeria's serving and fallen heroes

World Earth Day: Lagos single-use plastic, styrofoam ban needs more grassroots awareness

World Earth Day: Lagos single-use plastic, styrofoam ban needs more grassroots awareness

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

14 undergraduates kidnapped while preparing for exam regain freedom

14 undergraduates kidnapped while preparing for exam regain freedom

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip