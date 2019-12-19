Davido has issued a stern warning to the authority of popular Abuja church, Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) over an advertorial on the Instagram page of its senior pastor, Boidun Fatoyinbo.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, where he issued a disclaimer over the viral video. According to Davido, he has nothing to do with the church rather the said video was only created for a fan.

"I'm writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not react that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!" he wrote.

Davido's statement is coming a few hours after a doctored video was shared on the Instagram and Twitter page of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. The video portrays Davido advertising an event 'Twelve Days Of Glory' which was billed to take place in the church.

After the severe backlash from Davido, the pastor of the controversial church took down the posts from his Instagram and Twitter pages.

The mother of the little kid in question, Elizabeth Omale, who Davido had created the video for has also come out to release a statement. According to her, the video was in on way intended to be an official ad for the church.

"I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about. I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false.

"He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page. The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you," she wrote.

The authorities of COZA are yet to release a statement.