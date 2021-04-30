Davido stuns Twitter with his cold message to estranged fiancee Chioma on her birthday

Chioma celebrated her birthday on Friday, April 30, 2021 and Davido could only manage a cold message to her to set Twitter Nigeria off.

"All God's blessings on your birthday today. Make it a great one! Mama Ify @thechefchi," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Pulse Nigeria

It is no news that Davido and Chioma have been going through a rough time in their relationship.

There have been reports of cracks in the once admired relationship and Davido confirmed it when he stepped out holding hands with Instagram model Mya Yafai while on holiday in the Caribbean in February 2021.

Instagram

This, was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went public with it the following year.

Pulse Nigeria

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction and they have a baby together.