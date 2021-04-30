RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido stuns Twitter with his cold message to estranged fiancee Chioma on her birthday

Davido could only refer to Chioma as 'Mama Ify'. Seems there is no assurance anymore.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Nigerian singer Davido and his estranged fiancée Chioma have become a trending topic of conversation on Twitter following his cold birthday message to her.

Chioma celebrated her birthday on Friday, April 30, 2021 and Davido could only manage a cold message to her to set Twitter Nigeria off.

"All God's blessings on your birthday today. Make it a great one! Mama Ify @thechefchi," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Davido's birthday message to Chioma on her birthday indicates that they may have officially called off their engagement and ended their relationship. [Instagram/Davido]
It is no news that Davido and Chioma have been going through a rough time in their relationship.

There have been reports of cracks in the once admired relationship and Davido confirmed it when he stepped out holding hands with Instagram model Mya Yafai while on holiday in the Caribbean in February 2021.

Davido and Mya Yafai (Instagram)
This, was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went public with it the following year.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]
The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction and they have a baby together.

