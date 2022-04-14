RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido says he's about to build the 'craziest crib ever' in Banana Island

Odion Okonofua

The singer already owns choice properties in Banana Island.

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he is about to build one of the most stunning houses ever.

Davido recently received a property gift from his father.

The singer and billionaire heir made this known via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 14, 2022, where he shared photos and videos of the piece of land where he plans to build the house.

"I'm boutta build the craziest crib y'all ever seen," he captioned the video.

When Davido announced that his father gifted him a property earlier in the year, he revealed that he was going to build something amazing for his kids.

"I'm boutta build some crazy shit for the kids," he said at that time.

The music star recently opened his new home in Banana Island.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.

It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos costs billions of naira.

Aside from being the son of one of the richest men in the country, Davido has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.

The billionaire heir also has major investments in several businesses including a stake in motorsports, aviation and the movie industry.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

