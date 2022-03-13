RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Adedeji Adeleke is one of the wealthiest men in Nigeria.

Davido at his father's office

Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been gifted a landed property at the exclusive Banana Island area of Lagos by his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

"Woke up to another Land from popsi in banana again! Such a dope father! Love u pops," he tweeted.

It didn't end there as the singer revealed that he would be building something amazing for his kids.

"I'm boutta build some crazy shit for the kids," he added.

The music star recently opened his new home in Banana Island.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.

It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos cost billions of naira.

