Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that he has been given a go-ahead to set up an independent panel to evaluate the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the government.

The singer earlier had a meeting with the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba on Monday, October 12, 2020.

According to Davido the special police unit, SARS, is done and he has been given the directive to oversee the redeployment of the notorious officers.

"They will be brought to justice. The reform, we need to see it. The IG has given me the assurance and directive to set up my own independent panel that will be overseeing the redeployment of the SARS officers," he said.

"But SARS is over. There should be no reason for us to see the police ask anyone to submit their phone."

ALSO READ: Nigerians drag Davido on Twitter for denying role in #EndSars protest

Davido's statement is coming barely a few hours after he held a meeting with the police authorities.

Davido to meet the IG of Police, Mohammed Adumu on Monday October 12, 2020. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] [PremiumTimes]

The music star announced on Sunday, October 11, that he was going to have a meeting with the Inspector General of Police over the #EndSars protest.

Some Nigerians however dismissed the music star's decision to go for the meeting. According to them, the #EndSars protest has no leadership.