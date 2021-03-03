Reactions have continued to trail in following singer Davido's 'Assurance' on Jimmy Kimmel just days after relationship drama.

The music star was spotted with Instagram model Yafai while on vacation.

On March 2, 2021, Davido appeared on late night American television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance of his hit singles, 'Assurance' and 'Jowo.'

Interestingly, 'Assurance' is the singer's single dedicated to his fiancee Chioma Avril Rowland.

After the performance, the music star's fans, critics and lovers of music took to Twitter to react to the performance of his single 'Assurance'.

For many, Davido's performance indicated that his relationship with Chioma hasn't gone bad as speculated.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Davido's impressive performance of the hit single 'Assurance.'