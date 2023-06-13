ADVERTISEMENT
Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

Anna Ajayi

The musician is still mourning his son, Ifeanyi.

In a recent podcast interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game on June 12, 2023, the singer opened up about the overwhelming sadness that engulfs him each day following Ifeanyi's untimely passing.

The devastating incident occurred on October 30, 2022, when Ifeanyi tragically drowned in a pool at Davido's home in Lagos.

Despite the overwhelming grief, the musician has managed to find solace in his music. He poured his emotions into his highly-anticipated album, Timeless, delivering vibrant and energetic tracks and surprised many who expected sad songs.

However, beneath his brave facade, Davido confessed that he still cries every morning over the loss of his son.

He shared, "I miss him every day, tears roll down my cheeks each morning, even though you can't see it."

In the midst of his personal struggle, the Unavailable crooner acknowledges the responsibility he has towards his loved ones, especially Ifeanyi's mother.

He understands the need to be strong not only for them but also for his fans worldwide. Davido expressed, "My son is watching over me. Besides supporting his mom, my primary duty, I must also be a source of strength for the world."

The singer said he finds comfort in the belief that Ifeanyi and his late mother are joyfully dancing together in heaven.

He attributes his ability to rise above his grief to his relentless faith in God, saying, "People witnessing my recovery journey see that it's God's doing. My wife and I relied on faith, and God proved His existence."

Watch the full interview:

Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

