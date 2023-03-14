ADVERTISEMENT
Davido clears Instagram page, deletes profile picture and over 4000 posts

Babatunde Lawal

Fans think this might mean he is returning to social media soon.

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke

As of the time of this report, the singer, whose return to social media is anticipated by many, had removed his profile picture and deleted over 4,000 posts from his timeline.

Davido left only three pictures: one of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed away in November 2022; one of him and his wife, Chioma; and one of his performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Although some fans see this as a greenlight that the singer is coming back soon, others are worried that Davido might be going through a lot.

Recall that the singer was reported to be making his return to Instagram in March, with many anticipating the return.

The singer arrived in Qatar ahead of his appearance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup's closing ceremony. That was the singer's second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

