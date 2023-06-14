ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Anna Ajayi

The singer once conducted a DNA test to validate Dawson as his son.

Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson
Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson

Recommended articles

The artist spoke about his newly acknowledged child during an interview on the popular AB Talks show.

While discussing the significance of naming his daughters after his late mother, Davido proudly acknowledged his fourth child and second son, Dawson.

He said, "I named both my daughters after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter is just like my mum. It's crazy. It's like she came in her. I have a son too. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, rumours had circulated about Davido's involvement with Larissa London, leading to speculation of another child.

Fans had noticed a striking resemblance between the boy and the artist, fueling the rumours.

While Davido had initially remained silent about the matter, recent reveals have now confirmed his connection to Dawson.

Reportedly, the Unavailable crooner had initially sought to verify the paternity through a DNA test due to his uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite previously denying any connection to the child, the results of the DNA test undoubtedly established that Dawson Adeleke is indeed Davido's biological son.

After two years of speculation and silence, the singer has finally acknowledged and openly spoken about his son, Dawson.

Watch the full interview:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Wizkid

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

A fan gifted Iya gbokan a car [Twitter]

Iya Gbonkan receives brand new car with almost ₦5 million in donation