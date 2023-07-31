ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Turns out OBO is a fan of the show.

Davido shows support for Neo and Kiddwaya [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido shows support for Neo and Kiddwaya [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Recommended articles

In his tweet posted on Sunday, July 30, 2023, he threw his support behind the two men, stating that he watches the reality show. According to him, he's a dedicated viewer, despite the fact that he is currently overseas.

His tweet read, “So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media handlers for the reality stars expressed gratitude to the singer for this support.

Neo Akpofure and Terseer Kiddwaya were both housemates during the Lockdown season 5 of BBNaija in 2020. Now they have returned to the house, alongside 18 other former housemates vying for the N120 million cash prize. This ongoing All Stars version of the Big Brother Naija reality show has been highly anticipated among their loyal watchers.

20 housemates of Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]
20 housemates of Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

During the season's first eviction show held yesterday Sunday, July 30, 2023, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a new twist to the show.

According to him, moving forward a judge or a jury would be introduced to the show. Said Jury or judge would therefore determine which housemate gets evicted each weekend. This came as a surprise to the viewers because previously their votes determined which housemate stayed or got evicted.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Bella and her boyfriend Sheggz have officially been together for a year [Instagram/Bellaokagbue]

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu