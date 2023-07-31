Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

In his tweet posted on Sunday, July 30, 2023, he threw his support behind the two men, stating that he watches the reality show. According to him, he's a dedicated viewer, despite the fact that he is currently overseas.

His tweet read, “So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media handlers for the reality stars expressed gratitude to the singer for this support.

Neo Akpofure and Terseer Kiddwaya were both housemates during the Lockdown season 5 of BBNaija in 2020. Now they have returned to the house, alongside 18 other former housemates vying for the N120 million cash prize. This ongoing All Stars version of the Big Brother Naija reality show has been highly anticipated among their loyal watchers.

Pulse Nigeria

During the season's first eviction show held yesterday Sunday, July 30, 2023, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a new twist to the show.