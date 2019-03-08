It looks like Christmas is coming early for all the members of Davido's 30BG crew as he goes on a car shopping spree for all of them.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, March 7, 2019, where he announced his plans to buy cars for his crew. Just so we all know that he isn't joking, Davido shared a photo of the first recipient of the car gift in his crew, Aloma.

"I'm on a buying car spree for all my n**gas! Nah Lati car go drop last! Let's start with @aloma_dmw," he wrote. He went on to share a photo of Aloma and his new Mercedes Benz whip

"Congrats @aloma_dmw u've been nothing but a brother to me enjoy this new gift uncle Louis next!" he wrote.

Well, we can't wait to see how many cars that will be gifted to members of the crew...wait guys...how many members are there in Davido's crew? Looks like a lot of people will be becoming car owners in the next few weeks.

The last time we saw a celeb buy a car for his crew member was back in December 2018, when Timaya surprised his record label signee, King Perry.

Check out early Christmas Ford Dodge car Timaya gifts record label signee

December 2018, Timaya surprised his record label signee, King Perry with an amazing car gift. The reggae dance-hall star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, where he posted a photo of his Christmas gift to King Perry which is a sleek Ford Dodge Charger 2013 model which goes for about N4.5M. He went on caption the photo with quote;

"Lil Christmas gift from CHULO @kingperryy ❤u BOY. STOOPID." This might be a little gift according to Timaya but this is one cute car that a lot of people will be wishing they had in their garage.