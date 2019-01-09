Davido for the umpteenth time has come out to deny slapping Kizz Daniel's manager as he answers questions from fans on Twitter.

The music star who is presently trending on Twitter with the #AskDavido while giving his fans and followers the opportunity to ask him any question cleared the air about the slapping incident during his concert back in December 2018.

"What’s the situation on ground with you and Kizz Daniel. Na 2019 be dis we just want to listen to good music. #Askdavido," a fan asked Davido.

Just like his previous response to this same topic, Davido replied to the fan that he never slapped Kizz Daniel's manager.

"God knows I can never slap his manager! He knows himself I didn’t... it’s all love always! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did... it’s cool tho life goes on," he replied.

On a lighter note, when asked about his Range Rover SUV, the singer promised to it out when his Rolls Royce finally lands the country. Just in case you want to see some of the really funny and ridiculous questions being asked by fans on social media, follow the #AskDavido to have a really entertaining morning.

On his alleged slapping incident with Kizz Daniel's manager, the news first hit the Internet on the early hours of December 27, 2018. According to Tumi (Kizz Daniel's manager), he was assaulted by Davido backstage of his concert.

Did Davido slap Kizz Daniel's manager?

One of the biggest and controversial stories that rocked 2018 (at the tail end of the year) was the allegation leveled against Davido by Kizz Daniel's, manager, Tumi Lawrence that he slapped him.

Even though it is not really clear if he slapped the manager, a tweet from the manager, Tumi Lawrence suggests that something close to that might have happened. Tumi took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where he slammed Davido.

"Fuck you and your fake love @iam_Davido. And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika," he tweeted.

Reliable sources close to PULSE revealed that after the alleged slapping incident, Kizz Daniel who was billed to perform his hit song 'One Ticket' with Davido was a no-show as he left the scene abruptly. Davido however, went ahead to perform the song alone.