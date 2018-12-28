Okay guys, the gist in town right now is that Davido's concert which took place last night had its own fair share of drama as reports have it that Davido slapped Kizz Daniel's manager.

Even though it is not really clear if he slapped the manager, a tweet from the manager, Tumi Lawrence suggests that something close to that might have happened. Tumi took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where he slammed Davido.

"Fuck you and your fake love @iam_Davido. And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika," he tweeted.

Reliable sources close to PULSE revealed that after the alleged slapping incident, Kizz Daniel who was billed to perform his hit song 'One Ticket' with Davido was a no-show as he left the scene abruptly. Davido however, went ahead to perform the song alone.

Davido is yet to release a statement and Kizz Daniel has also not reacted to the statement but there are indications that he has unfollowed Davido on his Instagram page. What do you guys think? Is this another big celebrity rift waiting to happen?

Time, however, will tell, as we will be keeping a close tab on this story.

Kizz Daniel - 'One Ticket' feat Davido (Official Video)

Kizz Daniel has shared the visuals to his collaboration with Davido, One Ticket. Following the release of his latest single, which features DMW boss, Davido on Friday, November 2nd, Kizz Daniel has now followed it up by dropping the video to the record.

The MajorBangz produced record is an immediate banger and the visuals will further fuel its hype and acceptance as it vividly brings to life the message of the song. 'One Ticket' was directed by Ovie Etseyatse.