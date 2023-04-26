Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years
By Davido's description, the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc is very modest with his acquisitions.
Recommended articles
The popular Afrobeats artist made this statement during a viral interview with Forbes on Wednesday.
Davido also mentioned that Dangote and his father were childhood friends, and the billionaire businessman often advised him to save money during their encounters.
He said, “Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a very disciplined and very different kind of billionaire.
“Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money’. There’s nothing more he tells me, everytime save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends.
“And he has done well for us back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”
Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian entrepreneur and industrialist, gained his recognition as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the biggest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.
As of April 2023, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index has assessed his net worth at $20.5 billion, crowning him as the wealthiest individual in Africa, the richest black person in the world, and the 83rd richest person globally.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng