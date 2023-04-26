Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

The popular Afrobeats artist made this statement during a viral interview with Forbes on Wednesday.

Davido also mentioned that Dangote and his father were childhood friends, and the billionaire businessman often advised him to save money during their encounters.

He said, “Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a very disciplined and very different kind of billionaire.

“Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money’. There’s nothing more he tells me, everytime save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends.

“And he has done well for us back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”

Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian entrepreneur and industrialist, gained his recognition as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the biggest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.