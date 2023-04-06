Forbes has released its annual list of the world's billionaires for 2023, revealing surprises and changes in rankings.
Aliko Dangote retains richest African title on Forbes billionaires list 2023
Forbes' annual list of billionaires for 2023 reveals changes in rankings for Nigerian businessmen Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga.
Among the list were three Nigerians: Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga.
Aliko Dangote retained his position as the richest African with a net worth of $14.2 billion, while Abdul Samad Rabiu saw a significant rise in his net worth from $7.6 billion a few months ago to $8.2 billion in April 2023, making him the 249th richest person globally.
Mike Adenuga's net worth dropped from $7.3 billion to $6.1 billion, ranking him as the 418th richest person in the world.
Another surprise name on the list is 90-year-old Nathan Kirsh from Swaziland, with a net worth of $6.5 billion, making him the 6th ranked African billionaire.
