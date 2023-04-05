The sports category has moved to a new website.
Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian award-winning musician Davido will be the very special guest appearance at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana.

The 30-year-old Afrobeats megastar is set to speak at the Forbes 30 Under 30 event where he can be expected to share some insights about becoming one of the biggest artists in the world while also running a successful label.

Davido will also be performing his new album 'Timeless' at the event as he's set to entertain guests from all around the world.

The hitmaker first performed the album in New York at the Irvine Plaza before performing two days later at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Davido will be performing his new album in Lagos on April 26, 2023, at the Tafa Balewa Square in what will be his first public performance in Nigeria in months.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

