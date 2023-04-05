Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

The 30-year-old Afrobeats megastar is set to speak at the Forbes 30 Under 30 event where he can be expected to share some insights about becoming one of the biggest artists in the world while also running a successful label.

Davido will also be performing his new album 'Timeless' at the event as he's set to entertain guests from all around the world.

The hitmaker first performed the album in New York at the Irvine Plaza before performing two days later at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.