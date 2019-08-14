Today is the late DJ Olu's birthday and one person who is celebrating him on what would have been his 25th birthday is Davido.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday August 14, 2019 where he shared a photo of DJ Olu and a short but emotional message to his late friend.

"Think about you everyday!!! Long live OLU !!!!! We’ve taken it worldwide for you brother !!! ❤️❤️🌏🌏🌏🌏 HBD 👼," he wrote.

The death of DJ Olu came as a shocking surprise to many and even the circumstances behind his death was controversial.

How he died

Gbemiga Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu, one of Davido‘s official DJs, and son of Dapo Abiodun, was reportedly found dead in his car. According to reports, he and a friend Chime were found dead together in the car, just days after Davido’s friend, Tagbo, died after a heavy drinking bout. Davido shared news of his passing, mourning him on his Snapchat.

“2 brothers gone in 4 days,” Davido wrote on his Snapchat. “We killed shows back to back for four years straight. A part of me is broken. I love you, bro, God take control. RIP Olu, I love you more than you can imagine. Till we meet again.”

DJ Olu, Born Olu Abiodun to Nigerian successful entrepreneur Dapo Abiodun started off as an underground DJ in 2010 while studying for his “A” levels in England. After djing and headlining numerous parties across the country, It didn’t take long for him to get noticed. In June 2011 he was signed as the official DJ for Davido’s HKN record label.