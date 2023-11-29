ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian Superstar, Davido has revealed how he enjoyed a Ghanaian dish prepared by Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa.

Davido and Stonebwoy
Davido and Stonebwoy

This post by Davido has sent Nigerians into a state of shock because it has automatically proven that the claims by the Nigerian Chef that Ghanaian jollof is tasteless is nothing but a big fat lie.

Recommended articles

According to Davido, the “fufu and light soup” he ate at Stonebwoy’s house was so delicious that even after two days he still feels full.

He went ahead to heap praises on Dr Louisa for cooking a sumptuous meal for him to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Ghanaians are excited about the compliments of Davido. They appreciated him for admitting that Ghanaian meals are tasty contrary to what Hilda Baci had said.

This is not the first time Davido has visited Stonebwoy’s home in Ghana, known for its warm hospitality.

During a previous visit, the two artists collaborated on the chart-topping song “Activate,” a testament to their strong friendship.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 female filmmakers whose movies will battle for your attention this December

3 female filmmakers whose movies will battle for your attention this December

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyonce not bleaching skin to be white

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyonce not bleaching skin to be white

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

Top 25 hit songs Nigerians streamed on Apple Music in 2023

Rema's 'Calm Down' is highest-charting African song ever on Apple Music's global chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' is highest-charting African song ever on Apple Music's global chart

Ghana's top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2023 are all Nigerian

Ghana's top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2023 are all Nigerian

Afrochella rebrands as AfroFuture Fest for Detty December 2023

Afrochella rebrands as AfroFuture Fest for Detty December 2023

I lost weight after deadly battle with COVID-19, I had no surgery - Teni

I lost weight after deadly battle with COVID-19, I had no surgery - Teni

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hilda Baci [Punch]

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx sued for sexual assault over 2015 rooftop bar incident

Ilebaye is also looking for the best business to invest in [Instagram/Ilebayeee]

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

People kept asking why her husband chose her and it bothered her [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband