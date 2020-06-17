Nigerian veteran On-Air personality, Dan Foster has passed away.

Details of the death are still unknown but Pulse can confirm that the City FM presenter is dead.

Popularly called 'The Big Dawg,' Foster was a Nigerian broadcaster and On-Air personality with many years of experience.

Prior to his relocation back to Nigeria, Foster worked with numerous radio stations in the United States of America.

He joined Cool FM in 2000 where he stayed till 2009. He went on to join Inspiration FM and later City FM.

Dan Foster studied Broadcasting and Drama at the Morgan State University

He became popular in the country for his role as one of the judges on Idols West Africa series alongside Dede Mabiaku and Ghanaian Abrewa Nana in 2007.

He later became a judge at the music talent reality TV show Nigeria's Got Talent alongside actress Kate Henshaw and comedian Yibo Koko.

He had a short stint in Nollywood.

He was married with three children.