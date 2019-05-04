If you think you have heard it all about Yahoo boys and their roles in the music industry, you need to hear what Dammy Krane has to say on the subject that has refused to go away.

Barely two weeks after Naira Marley made a controversial comment on social media where he came to the defense of Internet fraudsters, Dammy Krane has also shared his opinion about Yahoo boys and their contribution to the music industry.

The music star in an Instagram post published by Instablog9ja on Saturday, May 4, 2019, said: "Yahoo boys are the ones balling in all Yankee clubs, clubs worldwide sef. Dem no fit ball make dem no hear African jams….so even if they are hosting Jay Z in the club, dem must play African jams, sometimes all thru the night…quite safe to say Yahoo boys are African music promoters and influencers”

However, a check on Dammy Krane’s Instagram page by Pulse showed that the artist has deleted the post.

Recall that days after Naira Marley came under fire over his controversial comments on Internet fraudsters, he came out to clear the air.

The music star in a video where he spoke in the Yoruba dialect, said that the reason he made those comments was because of the decay in the system and how the government runs the country.

According to him, the money in the country continues to circulate among some prominent politicians, and that was why he said that anyone who knew about slavery would not consider internet scam as a crime.