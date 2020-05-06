Nigerian veteran singer, Daddy Showkey has come hard on those who are violating the health guidelines issued by the government since the ease of the lockdown order.

The music in a video shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, expressed his displeasure and annoyance over the way some Nigerians disobeyed the guidelines instituted by the government after the ease of the lockdown.

"Instead make all of una sit down for one place una go bank go dey rush. Una nor know say na una life una take dey place? After una go say government dey chop money. You think say this time na chop money time," he said.

"Dem tell una make una do social distancing...we don talk we don tire.Una nor like una life, people dey try give una food, people dey try do things make una dey alright...na die wan just start if una nor know. Una nor fit do social distancing, stay your own I stay my own.

"Nigeria we have a long way to go, this death wan just start if we nor hear wetin government dey tell us.

Showkey's statement is coming on the heels of the videos that went viral on social media showing a lot Nigerians totally disobeying the health guidelines put in place by the government.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had eased the lockdown order on Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja after weeks of shutdown following the surge of coronavirus.