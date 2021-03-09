Nigerian On-Air personality Daddy Freeze's partner Benedicta has revealed that she was assaulted by her ex-husband and shared medical proof.

According to the medical report shared via her Instagram page on Monday, March 8, 2021, she was "presented to our centre with complaints of neck pain, headache and voice hoarseness thought to have been due to a scuffle with her ex-husband."

She made the revelation known via her while celebrating International Women's Day.

"We should be observing a moment of silence for the fearless women, who fought to the death for the rights of women and children and raising our glasses to a toast, to all the strong women that have fought and continue to fight for the abolishment of archaic practices and the reformation of laws that have enslaved women for decades in unison," part of her statement read.

It would be recalled that Daddy Freeze was fined N5M for having an affair with Benedicta while was still married to her ex-husband, Paul Odekina.

Federal High Court found Daddy Freeze guilty, ordered to pay millions

In his ruling, Justice Akpughunum said Daddy Freeze was in an adulterous relationship with Benedicta Elechi before her marriage to Paul Odekina collapsed.

According to him, Odekina was able to present photographic, documentary and electronic evidence before the court to provide that the OAP was in an adulterous relationship with his former wife.

Elechi and Daddy Freeze have a son together.

In his response to the ruling, Daddy Freeze vowed to appeal the judgment.