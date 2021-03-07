On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze says he will appeal a Rivers State High Court ruling that asks him to pay a sum of N5 million for adultery.

The court recently fined Daddy Freeze for having sex with Benedicta Elechi while she was still legally married to Paul Odekina.

In his reaction to the ruling, the veteran broadcaster in a YouTube video, said he was not served by the court, adding that the ruing was issued in his absence.

He vowed to head to an appeal court, noting that the judgement is not final until it is decided at the Supreme Court.

He said, “Many of you would have been surprised as I was to wake up one morning and see a judgement from a Rivers State High Court. Well, the court never served me, so the judgement was obtained in my absence.

“What we will do now is go straight to the Appeal Court. A lot of people are unaware that the judgement is not final until it gets to the Supreme Court.

“I’m very confident in the judiciary system, and I do believe that I will receive a fair judgement.”

On Saturday, the judgement got Nigerians' talking for hours on Twitter as Daddy Freeze became a topic on the trend table on the social media platform.