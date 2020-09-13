Nigerian Broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo for calling him a bald-headed fowl in a video he released 19 months ago.

Known for propagating controversial Christian doctrines, Daddy Freeze, who is the Convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ had come under fire for verbally attacking Oyedepo in the video.

But the broadcaster in a video he released on Saturday, September 12, 2020, said his attention was recently called to the video, saying he didn’t intend to dishonour the cleric.

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze leaves cool FM after 20 years

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was and still am very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

He, however, urged Christians to be open to adopting theological frames of reference for the Christian faith to thrive.