Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze is set to leave Cool FM after a meritorious twenty years with the radio station.

Daddy Freeze joined Cool FM in 2001 where he hosted several shows.

The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, where he announced the latest development via a video.

In the video, he thanked all his loyal followers for sticking with him over the last two decades on radio.

''Hi guys I'm Daddy Freeze convener of the free sheepers movement and leader of free nation in Christ, I greet you and bring good tidings. How are you all doing? Cool FM my beautiful radio station, I have been with them for the better part of twenty years.

"I joined them when Cool FM was just three years old and the time has come for me to say goodbye. I'm not saying goodbye to radio because radio is still a big part and parcel of me and its something I can into my eighties," he said.

It didn't end there as he went on to reveal that he wasn't leaving radio for good rather, he would be joining another radio station soon.

Veteran OAP Daddy Freeze is one of the most popular On Air personalities in Nigeria (Pulse)

"So I would still be on the radio but won't be on Cool FM. I'm saying goodbye to you guys, don't make it too emotional. Its been emotional for me, its been one hell of a ride.

"Very high highs and quite a few lows, some lovely moments and some not so lovely moments...I'm going to be moving to another radio station and I'll keep you guys posted," he revealed.

Daddy-Freeze1 Ripples Nigeria

Daddy Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting.

He was host of 'The Road Show,' and a couple of other shows on Cool FM.