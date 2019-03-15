We've always had the debate on this very controversial topic of the place of a man and a woman in the society and for Daddy Freeze, he says he is raising his daughters to see themselves as equals.

The On-Air personality made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, March 14, 2019. In his post, he revealed that if his daughter should slap a man and he retaliates, he doesn't expect her to come back crying to him.

"I raise my daughters to consider themselves equal to men in privileges, opportunities, and rights. If my daughter should slap a man, she CAN never come crying to me, claiming that she was slapped by a man, if she slapped the man first. As long as what the man gives her is in equal measure to what she gave him, I won’t take her side. This is how I raise my daughters. ~FRZ," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze's comments are coming just a few days after a video of a woman hitting a man which lead to a fight between them went viral. Okay guys, what do you think? Because we know no one approves of any man hitting a woman no matter the situation.

Daddy Freeze is known for his controversial statements on any social or trending topic. We still can't forget how he bashed majority of Nigerian men after Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos divorce scandal broke the Internet.

Daddy Freeze says 90% of Nigerian men are like Jeff Bezos

Daddy Freeze thinks 90% of Nigerian men all have one thing in common which is the man of the moment, founder of Amazon, Jeff Bozos. Yes, guys, you all know how controversial the media personality can be and not scared to air his views on social issues.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, January 14, 2019, he talked about cheating in relationships and how he thinks most Nigerian men are like Jeff Bezos who is caught in a divorce scandal.

"In my opinion, 90 percent of Nigerian men are like Jeff Bezos. The only problem is they pray a lot more and earn substantially less. Many of the married women bashing Bezos, including wives of pastors, are probably being cheated upon right now as we speak. The sad thing is that if their husbands leave them, most won’t smell 140,000 naira let alone half of a $140 billion fortune.

"Some of you husbands forming holy holy. I’m fasting for 40days with my ‘G’ Hoe while your wives and girlfriends are enjoying the taste of #Asiwaju, God himself will expose you all.🤮🤢 I NEVER support cheating in a relationship and I don’t cheat, but worse than cheating is hypocrisy, I have zero tolerance for that. So, if your husband has never cheated on you, or you have never cheated on your wife before, feel free to cast the first stone at Bezos, if not, please do the world a favor and STFU! ~FRZ#FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

He statement came barely a few weeks after Jeff Bezos announced that he would be separating from his wife, Mackenzie of 25 years.