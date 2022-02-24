American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

The couple walked down the aisle on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.

According to People, the event was attended by one hundred close friends and family members of the couple.

It was a beautiful ceremony which was decorated by the famous the popular event planner, EllyB Events (Eliana Baucicault) and Pomp Posh Event Decor.

Brat told People, that she has been looking forward to calling Judy her wife.

"So many things going on, and so many decisions to make" before heading to the altar. But she is looking forward to being able to call Dupart, 40, her "wife."

"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever. And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."

American veteran rapper and music executive Jemaine Dupri was Brat's best man for the ceremony.

"We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Dupart said about the significance of their wedding date.