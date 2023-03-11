ADVERTISEMENT
Cynthia Morgan details why she no longer has a crush on any guy

Babatunde Lawal
Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]
Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]

The singer took to her Instagram story to share the experience with the last person she had a crush on.

According to the controversial singer, she stopped crushing on anyone after living together with her last crush for a few days, only for her to realise he doesn't fancy taking his shower daily.

In her words, "I lived with my crush one time in his house for a week and I found out he was a once in 2 days shower kinda guy. Since then I know better not to have a crush on anyone."

Cynthia Morgan reveals why she never crushes on guys
Cynthia Morgan reveals why she never crushes on guys

Singer-songwriter Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina, combines pop, hip-hop, dancehall, and rap in her music. She gained notoriety after the release of the tracks 'Lead Me On' and 'Don't Break My Heart,' which received widespread airplay and favorable reviews from critics.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

