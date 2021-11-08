RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Gordons' mother weds at 72

Congratulations to the septuagenarian.

Nigerian comedian Godwin Komone popularly known as Gordons' mother has tied the knot at the age of 72.

The Delta State-born comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021, where he shared a photo from the wedding ceremony.

"My mother got married yesterday at the age of 72. Don't tell me true love doesn't exist. Congratulations mama," he captioned the photo.

Gordons is a Nigerian comedian and singer. After a few years in the gospel music industry, he had his comedy big break in 2005.

He has since gone on to become one of the most sought-after comedians in the country.

