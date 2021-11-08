Comedian Gordons' mother weds at 72

The Delta State-born comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021, where he shared a photo from the wedding ceremony.

"My mother got married yesterday at the age of 72. Don't tell me true love doesn't exist. Congratulations mama," he captioned the photo.

Gordons is a Nigerian comedian and singer. After a few years in the gospel music industry, he had his comedy big break in 2005.