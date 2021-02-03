Nigerian comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh also known as Buchi has recounted how his wife was physically assaulted by security personals in the estate they reside.

The comedian made this known in a chat with Punch while reacting to a viral video where his wife, Rukky was being arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“I would not want to go into it but I will just want to say that all the allegations are lies. We had an altercation with the estate because one of the security men beat up my niece. My younger brother fought the guy and they fined us," he said.

Buchi says his neighbours ganged up against his wife and destroyed her cat [Instagram/BuchiComedian]

"I disagreed because we needed to go into the reason for the altercation; the security people harassed a tenant. They should not fine me because my younger brother defended my niece as I was not around when it happened. They fined us and I said that is not right."

“I initiated legal action and I informed the estate that I will take the matter to court. They said that since I was taking the estate to court, they will not provide power. I am not around and I had already told my wife not to make any trouble with them."

The comedian went on to reveal that after his family became uncomfortable with the heat generated by the lack of power supply, his wife went to confront the president of the estate association.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic courts are not sitting so we cannot institute any action. I have a ten-year-old daughter and the heat was getting unbearable for her so my wife went to demand that they should give restore the power, that was part of the video online, this led her to go to the estate association president’s house," he added.

“I think what really caused the problem was that she went to the estate association president’s house and she said that she and her children were not going to leave until they restored the power."

"That was what caused everything. In the process of trying to eject her, they got into an altercation. My younger brother had to step in. The president cried foul to the members of the association and it turned to a mob and they started manhandling my wife. They went ahead to destroy her car. I have video evidence."

The comedian and his family [Instagram/BuchiComedian]

"I am asking, what did her car do to them? Currently, I am not around but I have been making calls. They took her to the police station but I was able to get her out last night. My wife never embarrassed me in public. She did not sleep at the police station. It was a gang up against my wife."

It was alleged that the comedian's wife, Rukky harassed the estate security personnel and vandalised items which she was charged N700,000 for by the estate.

Buchi and Rukky got married in 2017. They have two children together.