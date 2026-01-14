Lip Oils vs Lip Gloss: Why the Confusion and What’s the Real Difference?

Manufacturers are blurring the lines between lip oils and glosses, but the textures don’t lie.

Nowadays, it seems like the words "lip oil" and "lip gloss" are being used interchangeably, which is very heartbreaking as a big lover of beauty products. To make matters worse, manufacturers are also buying into this confusion by packaging lip oils in tubes boldly written as 'lip gloss' but with a texture that is very much… not gloss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve ever bought a “gloss” only to apply it and realise it feels unusually lightweight, silky, and borderline skincare-like, chances are it was actually a lip oil in disguise. So let’s clear things up properly. What’s the difference between a lip oil and a lip gloss? And why do they look so similar but behave so differently?

What Is a Lip Oil?

A lip oil is first and foremost a treatment product. It’s like skincare for your lips, disguised with a pretty shine. It’s usually made of a high concentration of plant-based oils like jojoba oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, argan oil, grapeseed oil, camellia oil, and shea oil.

They may also include humectants (ingredients that draw moisture) and sometimes hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and squalane for extra nourishment. Texture is where lip oils shine (pun intended). They’re lightweight, slippery, silky, cushiony, non-sticky, absorb into the lips over time, and leave lips feeling soft even after it wears off. Lip oils sink in a bit like a serum would on your skin. They feel hydrating and soothing, and even when the shine fades, your lips still feel moisturised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Is a Lip Gloss?

Lip gloss is more of a cosmetic product than a treatment. It focuses on shine, colour, and finish rather than nourishment. They’re usually made of synthetic emollients like polybutene or polyisobutene, thickeners, waxes, colour pigments, and shimmer particles. Texture-wise, this is where glosses differ sharply from oils. They’re thicker, more viscous, can be sticky or tacky (depending on the formula), and give a bold, reflective shine.

Lip Oil Recommendations (Tried, Loved, and Actually Worth It)

1. Amoke Skincare Lip Oil – Strawberry

Amoke Skincare Lip Oil – Strawberry

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you love juicy lips without the sticky drama, this one is a dream. The first thing you'll notice about it is how soft the applicator feels, like a plush little pillow for your lips. It glides on effortlessly and gives this almost glass-like shine.

The quintet of nourishing oils (jojoba, coconut, sweet almond, grapeseed, and castor) really does the work. After a few minutes, you’ll feel your lips getting this cushioned, hydrated feel. Even after the shine fades, your lips will stay soft.

2. Omaricode Lip Treatment Oil

This is the lip oil you reach for when you want hydration and a tint that looks like your lips but better. It has self-adjusting pigments, and it turns into your perfect shade without you doing anything. The oils (argan, shea, coconut) nourish, but what will shock you the most is how quickly it absorbs. Within an hour, it leaves behind a natural, long-lasting tint that stays put even after eating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Her Skinbar Lippie Pop Lip Oil

Her Skinbar Lippie Pop Lip Oil

If you’ve got chronically dry or chapped lips, this one works like therapy. It’s soothing, moisturising, and weightless without being sticky. The humectant and emollient blend really helps the lips retain moisture.

After using it consistently, you’ll notice your lips looking smoother and plumper, not in the spicy “plumping gloss” way, but in the genuinely healthy “my lips are cared for” way.

4. Amila Naturals Lip Oil

Amila Naturals Lip Oil

This one is the lip oil you use when you want hydration that lasts. The combination of jojoba, camellia, olive, and sesame oils with vitamin E creates this buttery-soft feel that seems to cling to the lips in a good way.

It wears longer than a regular lip oil and gives a nice shine that isn’t overwhelming. It also keeps your lips moisturised long after it has faded, and your lips will feel conditioned hours later.

5. E.L.F. Glow Reviver Tinted Lip Oil

E.L.F. Glow Reviver Tinted Lip Oil

High-gloss, non-sticky, with a minty touch, this lip oil is fun to wear. The XXL cushion applicator makes each swipe feel luxurious, and the formula gives your lips this juicy, plump look.

With oils like jojoba, apricot, avocado and pomegranate seed oil, it’s definitely more nourishing than your typical drugstore gloss. The sheer colour is just what you need for that effortless, clean-girl lip look.

Lip Gloss Recommendations (Shiny, Juicy, and Makeup-Focused)

1. Omaricode Neva Basic Lip Gloss

Omaricode Neva Basic Lip Gloss

This gloss sits in that sweet spot between glossy and nourishing; it gives a high-shine finish without the stickiness that most glosses have. The doe-foot applicator spreads the formula evenly, and the plant-powered ingredients keep your lips soft.

The shades are semi-sheer and buildable, so you can go from natural to glam without caking.

2. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Gloss Bomb is that girl for a reason. One swipe and your lips instantly look fuller, juicier, and poutier. The shine is explosive, but the texture is surprisingly smooth and non-sticky. The shea butter in it gives it a comfortable, conditioning feel.

The different gloss bombs also have different scents that make wearing them a pleasure, but they’re also not overpowering. Once you try it, it’s hard to use anything else.

3. Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lip Gloss

Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lip Gloss

This gloss is what you should reach for if you want that wet, reflective look. It’s soft, blends easily, and makes the lips appear naturally plump thanks to the Bidens extract.

It comes in 30 shades and different finishes from clear to pearly to highly pigmented, so there’s literally something for everyone. It is also quite long-lasting without being gloopy.

4. ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip

ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip

This is the gloss you pick when you want shine, moisture, and affordable luxury. It smooths over the lips beautifully and has a flexible paddle applicator that gives a layer without streaks.

Infused with hyaluronic acid, sweet cherry oil, and Japanese sumac, it feels surprisingly nourishing. And the finish options (pearlised, crème, clear) make it playful.

5. Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

This one gives a fuller lip effect in a single swipe thanks to the hyaluronic acid. It smooths the lip texture instantly and adds dimensional shine. The shade range is impressive with nudes, pinks, shimmers, and honey tones, and the XL wand makes application extremely easy. It’s glossy without being sticky and hydrating without being oily.

Lip oils and lip glosses might look similar, but they’re not twins, not even cousins. One treats your lips, the other decorates them. One sinks in, the other sits on top. One hydrates, the other shines. You also don’t have to choose one forever, as you can absolutely love both. Just know what you’re paying for and what to expect when you swipe that wand.