From Catchy Hooks to Killer Verses: Pop–Rap Collabs That Worked

These best rap-pop collaborations transformed sounds from 2003 to 2021.

Music is a game of chemistry. Sometimes, it’s simply a polite handshake. Other times, it is a full-blown cultural explosion. In the world of Afrobeats, the magic usually happens when a singer meets a rapper. You get the melody that sticks in your brain and the bars that make you feel like a boss.

As we look at the scene in early 2026, the global stakes have never been higher. But to understand where we are going, we must look at the verified hits that brought us here. They've smashed charts, grabbed awards, and built empires. They've pulled millions in streams, topped playlists, and won hearts.

In this article, Pulse Nigeria reveals Afrobeats best pop-music collaborations with rappers that shifted the culture forever.

1. Ice Prince ft. Brymo – "Oleku" (2010)

If you lived through 2010, you know "Oleku." It was arguably the most popular song in Africa that year. It was a massive commercial success, becoming the most remixed song in Nigerian history at the time. "Oleku" wasn’t just a song, it was an era. The Choc City collaboration is one of the most remixed Nigerian songs of all time. Critically, it won the Most Gifted Newcomer Video at the 2011 Channel O Music Video Awards. It won Hottest Single of the Year at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Song of the Year at the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards. One of the first Afrobeats tracks playlisted on BBC Radio. Brymo's husky hook and Ice Prince’s iconic verses stuck deeply with fans. “Oleku” is frequently cited as one of the best rap-pop collaborations because it proved that rap could be the biggest pop song on the continent.

2. Ladipoe ft. BNXN – "Feeling" (2021)

"I like the way I’m feeling now." Those lyrics defined 2021. Ladipoe’s "Feeling" featuring BNXN (then Buju) was a critical and commercial juggernaut. It spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50. It also won Best Rap Single at the 15th Headies Awards. It was the most played song on Nigerian radio for seven consecutive weeks from late May to mid-July 2021. It also reached No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50 Streaming Songs chart. “Feeling” also earned a BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow (2021). As a contender for the best rap-pop collaborations, it stands tall for bringing "feel-good" rap back to the forefront of the African sound.

3. Olamide ft. Omah Lay – "Infinity" (2020)

When Olamide dropped his Carpe Diem album in 2020, "Infinity" became an immediate viral sensation. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Triller Global chart thanks to a massive TikTok challenge. Omah Lay’s melodic hook helped the song garner over 176 million streams on Spotify alone. It is one of the best rap-pop collaborations in Afrobeats because it was effortless and catchy, proving Olamide’s genius for picking the perfect vocal partner.

4. P Square ft. Weird MC – "Bizzy Body" (Remix) (2007)

Go back to 2007. P-Square were already superstars, but adding Weird MC to the "Bizzy Body" remix took them to a new stratosphere. Fresh off MTV Europe nods in 2006, this collaboration was a massive commercial success, driving the sales of their Game Over album.

Weird MC brought a gritty rap energy that perfectly balanced the twins’ smooth harmonies. It remains a masterclass in how to do a remix right and is a staple in any conversation about the best rap-pop collaborations.

5. Patoranking ft. Sarkodie – "No Kissing Baby" (2016)

In 2016, Nigerian star Patoranking combined reggae-dancehall with legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s fierce Twi rap. "No Kissing Baby" was an instant commercial hit, racking up millions of views within weeks of its release. Today, the video sits at over 66 million views on YouTube. Critically, it was a showcase of sleek production and high-fashion aesthetics. It is easily one of the best rap-pop collaborations for anyone who loves a bit of attitude with their melody.

6. Tic Tac ft. Tony Tetuila – "Fefe N'efe" (2003)

Before the internet made the world small, Tic Tac and Tony Tetuila did it with "Fefe N’efe." This was a historic cross-border success. It was one of the first times a Ghanaian rapper and a Nigerian popstar. The song was a massive hit that dominated airwaves in both Ghana and Nigeria simultaneously during 2004. It is cited as one of the first major "Ghana-Naija" collaborations to achieve such a high level of mutual success across borders. The song’s commercial reach helped Tic Tac win Musician of the Year at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards. The song's influence is so deep that in 2019, Tony Tetuila and Tic Tac filed a lawsuit against Wizkid and DJ Tunez, alleging copyright infringement for using the line "Fefe N'efe na the beauty of a woman" in their track "Gbese".

In the history of best rap-pop collaborations, this one sits on a special throne for breaking down regional barriers.

7. M.I ft. Waje – "One Naira" (2010)

In 2010, M.I Abaga was the undisputed king of African rap. He teamed up with Waje for "One Naira," a track that became a commercial banger. The song hit deep, blending M.I’s powerful and deep lyrics with Waje’s soulful hooks. No massive chart numbers here, but it stood out as a key track on an album that boosted M.I's profile. It was consistent staple on the radio. Critically, it was praised for its humility and soulful production. It helped M.I’s album MI2: The Movie win Best Rap Album at the 2011 Headies. To this day, it remains one of the best rap-pop collaborations because it turned a rap record into a wedding staple across West Africa.

8. Davido ft. Naeto C – “Back When” (2012)

Long before he was a global icon, Davido was a newcomer with a dream. In 2011, he released "Back When" featuring Naeto C, who was then the most sophisticated rapper in the game. The song, reportedly produced by a 19-year-old Davido, reached No. 1 on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart. Naeto C’s feature gave OBO the industry "stamp of approval" he needed. The lead single from his debut album Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis launched him big. Davido won Next Rated at The Headies in 2012. Naeto C's rap mentors the pop hooks, adding warmth. It is one of the best rap-pop collaborations because it marked the transition from the old guard of rap to the new era of Afropop.

9. Ajebo Hustlers ft. Omah Lay – "Pronto" (2021)

In 2021, iconic duo Knowledge and Piego famously known as ‘Ajebo Hustlers’ teamed up with Omah Lay for "Pronto." It was a vibe shift for the industry. The song was a major commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Turntable Top 50 Charts. It spent multiple weeks in the top five and finished the year as one of the top 50 songs of 2021. The song successfully hit No. 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 Songs chart following its February 2021 release. It was a key driver in the duo’s debut project, Kpos Lifestyle, Vol. 1, also hitting No. 1 on the Nigerian album charts on the same platform. The track also peaked at No. 20 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart in March 2021. Critically, it was lauded for its "Kpos Lifestyle" aesthetic and Omah Lay’s sensual vocals. This record is a prime example of the best rap-pop collaborations in Afrobeats.

10. E.M.E ft. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W – "Baddest Boy" (2012)