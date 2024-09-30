Comedian Alibaba reveals why he can never engage in politics in Nigeria

Speaking during a recent interview on the With Chude podcast, Alibaba stressed that despite his networks and experience, he refuses to dive into politics because of Nigeria's faulty constitution and system.

"First of all, our constitution is crap, I can say it anywhere. If you bring Obama to run Nigeria with that constitution, he will fail," he stated.

Alibaba aired his belief that the Nigerian political system is deeply flawed and needs major changes. He discussed the issue of corruption, saying, "The system is so bad and the constitution needs to be rigid. The system is screwed. As I am now, if you give me an appointment and you share 300 million, when I come out, I will say they gave me 300 million and I'm whacking this one first."

Emphasising how dangerous it is to challenge the system, the father to triplets recounted what happened to a man who stood for transparency.

"There was this House of Assembly guy that said our budgets are being padded and what happened to him? They removed him; the guy didn't see the light of day. That was the statement he made in public, and that is the kind of situation that we have," Alibaba recalled.

"A week ago, some people were protesting in the national assembly and said, 'You can't appoint leaders for the minority; let us choose our leaders ourselves. The guy was protesting and those kinds of people don't last because the system would eat them up. I won't last one year, even if you make me the DG of an organisation or an agency, I don't think I will last. Some of the civil servants survive on the corruption of the ministry," he concluded.

See the full interview below: