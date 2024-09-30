ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Alibaba reveals why he can never engage in politics in Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that the Nigerian system is deeply flawed.

Nigerian veteran comedian Alibaba [Instagram/AlibabaAddicts]
Nigerian veteran comedian Alibaba [Instagram/AlibabaAddicts]

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview on the With Chude podcast, Alibaba stressed that despite his networks and experience, he refuses to dive into politics because of Nigeria's faulty constitution and system.

"First of all, our constitution is crap, I can say it anywhere. If you bring Obama to run Nigeria with that constitution, he will fail," he stated.

Alibaba aired his belief that the Nigerian political system is deeply flawed and needs major changes. He discussed the issue of corruption, saying, "The system is so bad and the constitution needs to be rigid. The system is screwed. As I am now, if you give me an appointment and you share 300 million, when I come out, I will say they gave me 300 million and I'm whacking this one first."

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising how dangerous it is to challenge the system, the father to triplets recounted what happened to a man who stood for transparency.

"There was this House of Assembly guy that said our budgets are being padded and what happened to him? They removed him; the guy didn't see the light of day. That was the statement he made in public, and that is the kind of situation that we have," Alibaba recalled.

"A week ago, some people were protesting in the national assembly and said, 'You can't appoint leaders for the minority; let us choose our leaders ourselves. The guy was protesting and those kinds of people don't last because the system would eat them up. I won't last one year, even if you make me the DG of an organisation or an agency, I don't think I will last. Some of the civil servants survive on the corruption of the ministry," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Queen Lateefah' makes impressive start with ₦57 Million in its opening weekend

'Queen Lateefah' makes impressive start with ₦57 Million in its opening weekend

Meet Lucky Ekeh fast rising Afrobeats musician coming out massively in Africa now

Meet Lucky Ekeh fast rising Afrobeats musician coming out massively in Africa now

Meet Lucky Ekeh fast rising Afro beat musician coming out massively in Africa now

Meet Lucky Ekeh fast rising Afro beat musician coming out massively in Africa now

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Comedian Alibaba reveals why he can never engage in politics in Nigeria

Comedian Alibaba reveals why he can never engage in politics in Nigeria

Here's how you can respect a celebrity's personal space when taking pictures

Here's how you can respect a celebrity's personal space when taking pictures

Davido is a legend - Omah Lay hails him ahead of their collaboration

Davido is a legend - Omah Lay hails him ahead of their collaboration

Asake under fire for reportedly breaking fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max

Asake under fire for reportedly breaking fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max

It's family time: Binge-watch these family shows on Showmax

It's family time: Binge-watch these family shows on Showmax

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Bovi calls on the police to intervene on behalf of the child.

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Ali Baba

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/Sharonooja]

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday