My wife wanted to have a son - Ali baba opens up on having triplets at 59

In a recent interview on the Leadership Podcast, he shared that his wife, Mary Bassey-Akpobome, had always wanted a son, having previously given birth to two daughters. Ali Baba recounted their decision to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) after discussing the possibility of expanding their family.

"Triplets o! I thought it was April Fools too. The thing is, madam has always wanted a son, she has two daughters and we had talked about it. We have the triplets via IVF; one truth is the nest becomes empty after the children leave. All of them have left and are all graduates, two in the UK and two in Canada, all doing well and she had said she wanted to adopt two or three to take care of."

Pulse Nigeria

He disclosed that after his wife convinced him, the plan took an interesting turn after the second embryo split into two. This came as a shock to the comedian, his wife, and even the doctor.

"Then she said instead of adopting kids, we should have our own and I was like the economy...she said let's have one and I agreed. Then she said again, 'You know they say IVF fails, so let's do two' and I agreed. Then one of the eggs split into two and that's how we had triplets. When she and the doctor realised that it had become three, they didn't want to tell me," Ali Baba explained.

Recall that the comic announced the birth of the triplets on April Fool's Day in 2024, leading to a series of reactions from his followers and leaving many confused. Some of his followers took his post with a pinch of salt and tagged it an April fool's post, while others sent in congratulatory messages, though uncertain.

All doubts were cleared in the following month when the pictures and videos from the baby dedication circulated on social media.

See the full interview below: