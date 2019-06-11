If you are one of the 80s and 90s baby then this is going to be an interesting read as one actress who made the waves during that era, Clarion Chukwurah, has revealed that she has found Christ.

The veteran actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to her, she was known for starring in movies back in the days where she played the role of a 'Bitch' and lived a life of all the glitz and glamour but now she has found Christ.

"My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the Bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn't realise that with CHRIST there are no half measures. But, Today, HE has saved me - John 3: 16 and like the Apostle Paul - Romans 1: 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved - Acts 1: 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE...do you know HIM? Are you saved? Do you have a one on one relationship with Jesus Christ today like I do? If so, what is your Testimony?" she wrote.

Clarion Chukwurah is one of the biggest names to have come out of Nollywood in the 80s and is well respected in that circle.

Just for those who aren't really current, she is the mother to the popular music director, Clarence Peters.

The last big celebrity who actually shared the news about giving his life to Christ is veteran singer, Charly Boy.

When Charly Boy gave his life to Christ

About a year ago, Charly Boy revealed that he had given his life to Jesus Christ at the popular Christ Embassy Church in Abuja. According to a post which was posted on Sunday, February 25th by a group in the church, Charly Boy took the bold step. After constant persistence by a sister from the ministry who encouraged him to come to the church and when he finally visited, he gave his life to God and became born again.

"In a scenario which could only have been divinely orchestrated, the renowned unconventional musician, entertainer, social activist, and leader of the ‘Our mumu don do’ movement, Charly Boy, is gloriously led to Christ by the highly esteemed Regional Pastor, Christ Embassy Abuja, Reverend Tom Amenkhienan. Having been invited to church several weeks earlier by a dear sister who met and engaged him on social media, Charly Boy promised that he will come to church. With persistent reminders and follow up, on Sunday, 25th February, he arrived Abuja from a journey and came straight to church from the airport with twelve members of his activist group...

"Reverend Tom then ministered to him privately, and he gloriously accepted Christ and was born again. In his new found joy, he requested that Reverend Tom also prays for his group members. He beamed with smiles as Reverend Tom announced to them, ‘CHARLY BOY IS BORN AGAIN!’ The news was received with joy and excitement, and Reverend Tom also went ahead to lead members of his group to Christ. He also gave them our ministry materials and presented Charly Boy with a LoveWorld Plus decoder for his home," the statement read.