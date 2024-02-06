Citizens are crying - actor Olaiya Igwe addresses Tinubu in new video

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel on Monday, February 5, 2024, the actor expressed his concerns and offered constructive suggestions to address the current situation in the country.

In the video, Olaiya Igwe conveyed the sentiments of the citizens, stating, "The citizens are crying and wailing; that’s why everybody is angry, even Nigerians in the diaspora are not happy with the current situation in the country."

He then addressed President Tinubu directly saying, "I want to talk to our father, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Citizens are crying because their expectations from you were not met. I know you’re trying, but the people in your cabinet do not allow your efforts to show."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor urged President Tinubu to pay closer attention to the selection of individuals in his cabinet, emphasising the importance of professionalism and efficiency. He acknowledged President Tinubu's efffort to identify talent but noted that the current team might be hampering progress.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Olaiya Igwe stated: "I understand your efforts, but those around you hinder your progress. You’re partly responsible because you didn’t carefully select them. They lack professionalism." He specifically commended President Tinubu for appointing Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers, as the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), where he claimed that Wike is achieving great things.

Offering a practical solution, Igwe implored President Tinubu to establish a monitoring team led by a family member to oversee national operations diligently. This, he believes, will ensure proper supervision of resources allocation across all sectors and prevent deviations from planned initiatives.

Igwe, a staunch supporter of the ruling political party, All Progressive Party (APC), noted that he retains his support for the party. However, he urged the president to consider the plight of the citizens.

Recall in 2023, Igwe received backlash for campaigning for the party while stark naked on the beach, rolling in the sand. In his new video, he stressed that he did that after having a revelation and apologised to his fans and supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT