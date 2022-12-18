ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Olaiya will face a disciplinary committee over his b*tt-naked video in which he was seen praying for Tinubu's victory.

Yoruba film actor, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya.
Yoruba film actor, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This development was confirmed to Sunday Scoop by an actress and TAMPAN executive, Rose Odika, who said Olaiya will face a disciplinary committee set up by the association to explain his action.

However, Odika said that even though the actor has been summoned, he has yet to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Commenting on if Olaiya had flouted any rules of engagement for TAMPAN members supporting politicians, Odika, who is the governor of the Oyo State branch of the association, said actors are free to express their political biases.

Odika's words:He has the right to support whoever he wants to, but we have the moral justification angle. We are looking at the morality behind that advert (video). It is not about who he is supporting. It is about him breaching the code of ethics (of our association and industry.

“People have their free will to support whoever they want to. We were first citizens before becoming actors, so we have every right to be engaged in politics and how we are governed.

Meanwhile, the actor had denied any knowledge of a purported disciplinary move against him by TAPMAN.

Talking to Sunday Scoop on the matter, Olaiya said, “I don’t know who discussed that with you. I did not hear anything about that. God bless you.”

Pulse reports that Olaiya came under heavy criticism on social media after the video of him praying fervently for Tinubu's victory in next year's presidential election hit the internet.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Asake Dec 22 Day sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Asake Dec 22 Day sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Top 5 Movie Directors of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 5 Movie Directors of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Big Brother Titans’

'Big Brother Titans': Nigerians, South Africans to battle for $100k in new show

Bolanle Ninalowo plays the bad guy in Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

Henry Cavill as Superman.Warner Bros. Pictures

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

Gbubemi Ejeye is Adufe in Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home': Gbubemi Ejeye on playing Adufe in Netflix’s young adult series