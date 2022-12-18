Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

This development was confirmed to Sunday Scoop by an actress and TAMPAN executive, Rose Odika, who said Olaiya will face a disciplinary committee set up by the association to explain his action.

However, Odika said that even though the actor has been summoned, he has yet to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Commenting on if Olaiya had flouted any rules of engagement for TAMPAN members supporting politicians, Odika, who is the governor of the Oyo State branch of the association, said actors are free to express their political biases.

Odika's words: “He has the right to support whoever he wants to, but we have the moral justification angle. We are looking at the morality behind that advert (video). It is not about who he is supporting. It is about him breaching the code of ethics (of our association and industry.

“People have their free will to support whoever they want to. We were first citizens before becoming actors, so we have every right to be engaged in politics and how we are governed.”

Meanwhile, the actor had denied any knowledge of a purported disciplinary move against him by TAPMAN.

Talking to Sunday Scoop on the matter, Olaiya said, “I don’t know who discussed that with you. I did not hear anything about that. God bless you.”