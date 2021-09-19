Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

The comedian took to his Twitter page on Sunday, September 19, 2021, where he revealed his symptoms.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated," he tweeted.

Rock, 56, has been vocal in the fight against COVID throughout the pandemic—and even surprised New Yorkers by appearing at one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences to urge mask-wearing.

Rock joins the list of celebrities who have been infected with the virus globally.