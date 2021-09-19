RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The comedian hints on the severity of his case.

American comedian and actor Chris Rock

American comedian Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging his followers to get vaccinated.

Recommended articles

The comedian took to his Twitter page on Sunday, September 19, 2021, where he revealed his symptoms.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated," he tweeted.

www.instagram.com

Rock, 56, has been vocal in the fight against COVID throughout the pandemic—and even surprised New Yorkers by appearing at one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences to urge mask-wearing.

Rock joins the list of celebrities who have been infected with the virus globally.

From Tom Hanks and his wife to comedian, Kevin Hart, the list of high-profile people who have been infected with the dreaded virus appears to be rising.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

BBNaija 2021: Yousef and Saskay have been evicted

Mercy Aigbe, Shaffy Bello to feature in VNation’s new film, Obsession

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Davido lifts suspension of his aide Israel DMW

Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Johnnie Walker debunks social stereotypes during the BBN 'No Labels' task

'I know I'm not without mistakes' - 2Face Idibia says as he shares loved up photos with wife Annie

Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”

Trending

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]